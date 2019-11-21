OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 21
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Duane F. Donohoe

Duane F. Donohoe

Duane F. Donohoe

Originally Published: November 21, 2019 6:44 p.m.

Duane F. Donohoe was born on May 22, 1941 in Lindsay, California, the first child of Francis and Ardis Donohoe. The family grew four years later with the addition of his brother Bruce (Sue) Donohoe and was completed three years later with sister Jean (Gary) Burden.

In 1982 he married Lynn Walsh and they made their home in Kingman. He grew to love our small town and was embraced (and at times overwhelmed) by the large Walsh Family. Their joy was enhanced with the birth of their son Matthew D. Donohoe. Years of family vacations followed as he enthusiastically introduced him to the world of car racing, baseball, Disneyland, football and every amusement park with a roller coaster. He fostered a lifetime love of reading and Marvel Comics the two shared.

Even as a child, diesel fuel ran in his veins as he accompanied his dad to the city dump to watch the trucks and other heavy equipment operating. Thus began a lifetime of careers driving Big Rig Trucks and operating heavy equipment. His greatest honor was serving in the United States Army and shared many proud memories.

He retired in 2016 from a career with the Mohave County Road Maintenance Department but finally quit working Nov. 14, 2019 when he went to his final rest in heaven.

A Memorial Service will be held Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Central Church, 112 N 4th Street in Kingman, Arizona.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com To send a FREE Card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Olga M. Walsh
William Simon
Obituary: Carol Elizabeth Thompson
Obituary: Ardis Fern Simon
Community View | There is no defense for the Catholic church

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News