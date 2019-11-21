Obituary | Thomas Lloyd Shepherd

Thomas Lloyd Shepherd passed away on Nov. 14, 2019 at home after an extended illness. He was born in Rock Island, Illinois to Ralph and Elaine Shepherd.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol Hein Shepherd; son Todd (Jo Dee) of North Carolina; sister Marcia Knott (Harry) and Kim Helmick of Iowa; step-children Jo Dee Shepherd of North Carolina and Billie Jo Hineman of Iowa; grandchildren Martin Shepherd of California; Sabrina Welch (Todd) of North Carolina and Morgan Urias of California.

He is preceded in death by his mother Martha Elaine Clark Shepherd; father Ralph L. Shepherd; step-mother Lorraine Hooke Shepherd; step-son Jeffery Whitlow and brother-in-law Dave Helmick.

During his life, Tom has been an owner operator of 18 wheelers, a car salesman and an owner of a used car dealership in California.

Tom and Carol lived in several states during their marriage, but he did not wish to die in the snow, so they moved back to Kingman, Arizona in 2011 from Iowa.

Tom joined the Kingman Seventh-day Adventist Church and became involved in Church activities until he was unable to do it anymore.

Tom was a kind, gentle and soft spoken man, who enjoyed life with his wife and family.

A Memorial is planned for Dec. 7, 2019, Saturday at the Kingman Seventh-day Adventist Church, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com To send a FREE Card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze