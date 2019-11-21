Prep Basketball: Lady Tigers ready to roar with new coach at the helm

Editor’s note: The Kingman High School girls and boys basketball previews will be available on kdminer.com Friday night, while previews for Lee Williams girls and boys hoops can be found online Saturday night.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team could have entered this season with an entirely new coach and philosophy. But assistant Marty Edwards knew that wouldn’t be beneficial for the Lady Tigers, so he took the reins from former head coach Garth Steed for the 2019-20 campaign.

“The team we have, I feel, is very good,” Edwards said. “The change in coaching philosophy would be detrimental. I thought it was better just to carry on with how we’ve been coaching. I’m a little bit different – I’m a little stronger with defense and (Steed) is stronger on offense.”

Steed will still help out two days a week and Edwards also has two other assistants to help him in his role as head coach.

So it should be a seamless transition, even though Academy will be without four seniors from a squad that went 11-5 overall and 7-3 in the 3A West Region a year ago.

The Lady Tigers won’t have to rebuild though. They’ll be led by four seniors and have already decided on a new starting point guard after losing that role to graduation.

“Cynda Campbell is going to pick up for Ashlee Steed, our point guard last season,” Edwards said. “Lynsey Day is coming out. It just strengthens our team - she’s a good athlete. From top to bottom, I think we have a really good, strong team.”

Senior Emily McCracken is expected to pace the offense after averaging 9.7 points per game last season along with classmate Faith Edwards at 5.7 ppg. Norasia Fielding and Sequoia Galbreath are the other two seniors, while coach Edwards also expects the younger Lady Tigers to contribute.

“The sophomores we had all got playing time last year on varsity,” he said. “So as far as playing time and experience, we are doing well. It’s just a matter of getting in there and slugging it out. It’s going to be a long season.”

It all starts on Monday as Academy makes the trip to Mohave for a 5:30 p.m. contest, followed by the home opener at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Lake Havasu. Only time will tell how the Lady Tigers do this year, but senior leadership will be the key.

“Our strongest point is all of our seniors are going to step up,” coach Edwards said. “I’m hoping for really good play from our seniors. Then our juniors are going to be strong, too. Cynda Campbell and Lynsey Day are going to be strong. I’m excited, I really am.”

That excitement isn’t just for the regular season games though, as Academy plays two tournaments next month – the River Valley Shootout on Dec. 6 and the Sedona Tourney on Dec. 12.

“I’m excited about the tournaments,” coach Edwards said. “I like tournament play because you can gain so much skill. We have the two this year and I’m really excited about that. We’ll get it done before Christmas break and we’ll know exactly what we need to work on and things will be good.”