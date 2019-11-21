OFFERS
Prep Basketball: Tigers leaning on past success to thrive this season

Wyatt Hall and the Tigers open the 2019-20 season at 7 p.m. Monday at Mohave. Hall and Connor Alleman are expected to be senior leaders this season. (Miner file photo)

Wyatt Hall and the Tigers open the 2019-20 season at 7 p.m. Monday at Mohave. Hall and Connor Alleman are expected to be senior leaders this season. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 8:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: The Kingman High School girls and boys basketball previews will be available on kdminer.com Friday night, while previews for Lee Williams girls and boys hoops can be found online Saturday night.

KINGMAN – It is never easy to lose a large group of seniors, especially when they accounted for a majority of your offense. The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team will face that predicament this season as the top six scorers from a year ago are gone, but head coach William McDavid isn’t worried.

“I think we have a great program,” he said. “What we’ve been doing over the last two to three years has put us in a great point to be very successful this year. We lost a good amount of talent, but the amount of learning we’ve done in the past few years has put us in a great spot. I think we’ll be alright.”

The Tigers have a lot of offense to replace, highlighted by two seniors who averaged double digits last season on a squad that finished 11-5 overall, 7-3 in the 3A West Region and advanced to the second round of the 3A State Tournament.

Tyler Chinyere averaged 22.3 points per game last season, while Nate Perea was close behind at 13.5 ppg.

However, that duo and the other seniors provided Academy with more than just points.

“We graduated seven seniors last year – I’d say six of them made a wonderful contribution and certainly two to three of them were a big, significant part of our program,” McDavid said. “They set an example for the guys who are coming up now, to the point the guys seamlessly adjusted to it. They’ve taken that leadership role with ease and they really thrive with that.”

Seniors Connor Alleman and Wyatt Hall will take the reins as leaders on a squad that features five seniors and seven juniors.

But the Tigers plan to lean on their youth, too.

“Wesley High and Kaden Hatchell do a wonderful job for us,” McDavid said of the pair of sophomores. “They’re currently on our JV program, but we bring them up in practices because it makes a big difference for a young man going against basically grown men. They’re not 18 yet, but they play like it. Getting that type of experience is valuable.”

That is especially the case as Academy wants to have everyone contribute on the floor. Chinyere and Perea were the go-to guys last season, but the Tigers plan to spread the wealth around this year.

“Our goal is to have five people in double figures every game,” McDavid said. “If we can do that, I will feel wonderful. Sometimes Connor will be the guy for us and other times it will be Wyatt. A young man named Logan Stephenson will be there for us. And if we can get eight or nine guys scoring a bucket or two, we’ll be wonderful.”

Academy gets that chance when it travels to Mohave at 7 p.m. Monday for the season opener. The Tigers then play at Havasu and travel to the Ben Franklin/Gilbert Christian Thanksgiving Classic before their home opener at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 against Mohave Accelerated.

That is a tough stretch to start the 2019-20 season, but Academy knows it has the tenacity to succeed.

“Our strength is our communication and our defense,” McDavid said. “We don’t ever stop talking on the defensive end. And what helps with that is we trust each other to have each other’s backs. If they have to go hedge a screen or have to help off of a screen, they know their brothers have their backs and are helping in the paint as much as we need.”

