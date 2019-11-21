Rain results in county road closures, KPD reports no major issues

KINGMAN – Rain continued to fall through Thursday, Nov. 21, but some Mohave County road closures aside, it seems the weather hasn’t much affected local drivers.

The Kingman area, with measurements taken from the Kingman Municipal Airport, received about .95 inches of rain within the last 72 hours, reports the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, NWS representatives said the Kingman area could receive as much as 1.5 to 2 inches through late Wednesday or Thursday. Rain continued to fall the morning of Thursday, Nov. 21, with the forecast calling a 70 % chance of more precipitation after 5 p.m.

Kingman drivers seem to be navigating the wet roads well. Rusty Cooper, deputy chief at the Kingman Police Department, said no major issues had been reported as of Thursday morning.

“I know we monitor those low areas, like where the Mohave Wash crosses Kino,” he said. “Nothing’s been shut down, and nothing crash wise we can attribute to the rain.”

However, Mohave County roads have seen a number of closures, according to Les Henley of Public Works. There were about eight sections of various roads closed due to the storm, but by late Wednesday, most had reopened. Sections of Shinarump Drive remained closed into Thursday, as did Antares Road from N. Pierce Ferry Road to mile marker 22.



There’s no additional rain in the forecast for the rest of the week, but there is a slight chance of rain Wednesday, Nov. 27.