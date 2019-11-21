OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 21
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rain results in county road closures, KPD reports no major issues

On Thursday morning, Nov. 21, Stockton Hill Road was soaked and full of puddles. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

On Thursday morning, Nov. 21, Stockton Hill Road was soaked and full of puddles. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 5:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Rain continued to fall through Thursday, Nov. 21, but some Mohave County road closures aside, it seems the weather hasn’t much affected local drivers.

The Kingman area, with measurements taken from the Kingman Municipal Airport, received about .95 inches of rain within the last 72 hours, reports the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, NWS representatives said the Kingman area could receive as much as 1.5 to 2 inches through late Wednesday or Thursday. Rain continued to fall the morning of Thursday, Nov. 21, with the forecast calling a 70 % chance of more precipitation after 5 p.m.

Kingman drivers seem to be navigating the wet roads well. Rusty Cooper, deputy chief at the Kingman Police Department, said no major issues had been reported as of Thursday morning.

photo

Clouds loom over a building on Stockton Hill Road that utilizes solar power. (Photo by Travis Rains/Miner)

“I know we monitor those low areas, like where the Mohave Wash crosses Kino,” he said. “Nothing’s been shut down, and nothing crash wise we can attribute to the rain.”

However, Mohave County roads have seen a number of closures, according to Les Henley of Public Works. There were about eight sections of various roads closed due to the storm, but by late Wednesday, most had reopened. Sections of Shinarump Drive remained closed into Thursday, as did Antares Road from N. Pierce Ferry Road to mile marker 22.

There’s no additional rain in the forecast for the rest of the week, but there is a slight chance of rain Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rain still in forecast with flash flooding possible in Mohave County
After-storm situation: all roads in Kingman clear
Storm could bring up to half-inch of rain to tri-state region, no snow in forecast
Storms expected to roll through over the New Year’s weekend
Snow sits atop Kingman, likely breaks 1932 record of 14 inches

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News