Sadie Snay recognized by Lone Star Conference

Lee Williams graduate Sadie Snay was named the Lone Star Conference Setter of the Week after helping West Texas A&M conclude the regular season with wins over Western New Mexico and UT Permian Basin. (Photo courtesy of West Texas A&M Athletics)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – As the old saying goes, “It’s not how you start, but how you finish.”

Lee Williams graduate Sadie Snay proved that with her stellar play for the West Texas A&M women’s volleyball team during its final regular season game last week at UT Permian Basin.

Snay dished out 42 assists to go with 12 digs and 12 kills to tally the Lady Buffs’ first triple-double of the season.

The great performance caught the eye of the Lone Star Conference as the sophomore was named Setter of the Week for the final regular season weekly awards announced on Tuesday.

Snay dished out 64 assists (9.14/set) to go along with 18 kills and 16 digs for 19.0 total points in a pair of victories over Western New Mexico and UT Permian Basin.

The Lady Buffs opened the 2019 Lone Star Conference Tournament with a 3-0 sweep of Midwestern State on Tuesday. No. 5 seed West Texas A&M then dropped a 3-2 loss to No. 4 seed Tarleton on Thursday.

The Lady Buffs now have to wait to see if they’ll advance to the NCAA Division II State Tournament.

The 64-team field, including eight selections from the South Central Region, will be announced Monday.

The winner of this weekend’s LSC Tournament will receive an automatic bid into the regional, while the final five spots are determined by the NCAA selection committee as at-large selections.

