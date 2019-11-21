Should county step into retiring flags?

KINGMAN – In order to solve a problem in Lake Havasu City, Mohave County Board of Supervisors may buy an incinerator to properly burn retired and tattered American flags at the Mohave County Landfill in Golden Valley. But Kingman’s veteran organizations aren’t thrilled with the idea.

Ceremonial burning and retiring of flags is important to the large, local community of veterans, estimated at 3,500 in the Kingman area and 25,000 across Mohave County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The discussion originated in Lake Havasu City (6,500 veterans) and it was County Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 who brought the matter to the board during the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 18.

According to Larry O. Lee of Havasu’s Elks Lodge, Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Brian Davis put a hold on annual burning ceremonies. The reason is toxic fumes could be released by the burning of nylon flags. That leaves Havasu with thousands of old and torn flags the organizations have to store.

“We have a lot of flags flying,” Lee said about the community. “They don’t last very long, due to the sun and wind. We need the county’s assistance with the flag retiring program.”

The problem stems from the shift from cotton flags to nylon flags, which must be burned in an incinerator to avoid the release of chemicals.

“I had no idea it was such a problem,” Supervisor Johnson said. He suggested investigating the cost of installing an incinerator at the county landfill so that veteran and military groups across the county would be able to use it for retiring flags.

But Ron Pederson, manager of American Legion Post 14, one of two Kingman groups that holds flag-retirement ceremonies, said the investment is unnecessary.

“The county can do whatever they want, as long as they do it properly with a ceremony,” Pederson said. “But I don’t think an expensive piece of equipment is necessary.”

He said the American Legion burns the flags in a barrel after the equipment they used in the past failed. It “looks tacky,” Pederson said, but it adheres to decorum, and it works. The post holds a flag-retirement ceremony each year on Flag Day.

Another Kingman organization that ceremonially burns retired flags is Veterans of Foreign Affairs Post 10386.



“We have a box here and we burn flags twice a year,” said Rhonda Saunders, a member and bartender at the post. “During the last ceremony, we retired 2,000 flags.”

She described the equipment they use as similar to “a grill.”

Lake Havasu City veterans didn’t have an incarcerator either. They used something similar to a tipi burner but on the back of a cement truck.

“It worked well,” Lee said. “But the fire marshal decided the odor is too strong. He also didn’t want his firemen volunteers and a fire truck to assist in the ceremony.”

Pat Farrell, president of Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County, is aware of this discussion, but says it is all up to local fire marshals.

“I’m not sure what the (air pollution) regulations are, but when it comes to me, they can burn it in a barbecue pit as long as they do it properly,” he said.

The U.S. Flag Code requires that flags be destroyed in a dignified manner, preferably by burning.

Johnson told the board of supervisors they should consider taking responsibility as a county for the process.

“I’m afraid with time it will become a bigger problem,” he said. “And I’m sure little towns in the county would be interested, too. I’m guessing it is a county-wide problem.”

There are two way to retire flags with dignity – burning or a burial. Many local organizations participate in flag retiring programs, often receiving as many as 100 flags per month. The Boys Scouts and Young Marines attend the ceremonies on a regular basis.

“I know burning flags ceremonies are very important in the remote parts of the county,” said Supervisor Jean Bishop from District 4. She liked the idea of an incinerator in the county landfill.

“What I envisioned,” Johnson said, “is all the organizations could do their own ceremonies and then pass the flags to the county for proper handling.”

“Or they could send a representative to participate in the ceremony at the landfill,” suggested Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, resolving a problem raised by Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1, who said the burning must take place as part of the ceremony.

The board instructed county staff to investigate the cost of an incinerator and the matter will be discussed further.

But local organizations do not seem to care for the idea, thinking the current methods are working. They don’t seem to be concerned with the potential for toxic fumes.

Attempts to contact the fire marshals in Kingman and Lake Havasu City for this story were not successful.