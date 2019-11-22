OFFERS
Licenses & Permits | Nov. 22, 2019

Mohave County issued 10 building permits in the week ending Nov. 15.

Originally Published: November 22, 2019 5 a.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 15:

Ronan Daly: 12942 S. Apache Parkway, Topock; new 400-square-foot detached garage.

Esmay Electric: 709 S. Aztec Road, Golden Valley; solar.

Sunwest Enterprises: Kingman; manufactured home with electric.

Ambient Edge: 2625 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace Seer air conditioner and coil.

Old Trails Mobile Home: 4744 N. So Hi Blvd., Golden Valley; demo burned mobile home.

Van Rooy Plumbing: 3046 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line repair.

Mary Paulson: 4435 N. Pinal St., Kingman; gas line repair and water replacement.

Jamie Sanchez: 14927 N. Cedar Road, Dolan Springs; electrical panel repair 100 amp.

A/C Pros Kingman: 7169 E. Stetson Drive, Kingman; HVAC replacement.

Bill Hanes: 4430 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; gas line repair.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 21:

Networx Cabling Systems: 3250 Amanda Ave., Kingman; electric; $38.

Journey Church: 3782 Bank St., Kingman; remodel; $53.

Interstate Carport Corp: 2730 Pinto Circle, Kingman; detached carport; $414.

Ramon Garza: 1920 Arlington St., Kingman; detached garage; $322.

Freedom Forever: 3590 N. Benton St., Kingman; electric; $128.

Cantrell Development: 2491 Santa Monica Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,721.

R Group: 3785 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,411.

Innovative Pools & Underground: 3338 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; poll; $1,524.

David Humphrey: 2008 Blackfoot Drive, Kingman; remodel; $812.

Forty Four Construction: 2347 Indigo St., Kingman; retaining walls; $137.

Forty Four Construction: 2355 Indigo St., Kingman; retaining wall; $137.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 22:

Devine Healthcare: 1858 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; clinic.

Oasis Day Spa: 3939 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; day spa.

Ram Styles: 1880 Lucille Ave., Ste. 2, Kingman; beauty shop.

CMP, Inc: 901 Lamberton, Albuquerque, New Mexico; contractor.

Verde Building Corporation: 18521 E. Queen Creek Road, Ste. 105-62, Queen Creek; consultant.

Pinnacle Consulting: 1426 North Marvin St., Ste. 101, Gilbert; construction.

News