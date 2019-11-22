Licenses & Permits | Nov. 22, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 15:
Ronan Daly: 12942 S. Apache Parkway, Topock; new 400-square-foot detached garage.
Esmay Electric: 709 S. Aztec Road, Golden Valley; solar.
Sunwest Enterprises: Kingman; manufactured home with electric.
Ambient Edge: 2625 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace Seer air conditioner and coil.
Old Trails Mobile Home: 4744 N. So Hi Blvd., Golden Valley; demo burned mobile home.
Van Rooy Plumbing: 3046 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line repair.
Mary Paulson: 4435 N. Pinal St., Kingman; gas line repair and water replacement.
Jamie Sanchez: 14927 N. Cedar Road, Dolan Springs; electrical panel repair 100 amp.
A/C Pros Kingman: 7169 E. Stetson Drive, Kingman; HVAC replacement.
Bill Hanes: 4430 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; gas line repair.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 21:
Networx Cabling Systems: 3250 Amanda Ave., Kingman; electric; $38.
Journey Church: 3782 Bank St., Kingman; remodel; $53.
Interstate Carport Corp: 2730 Pinto Circle, Kingman; detached carport; $414.
Ramon Garza: 1920 Arlington St., Kingman; detached garage; $322.
Freedom Forever: 3590 N. Benton St., Kingman; electric; $128.
Cantrell Development: 2491 Santa Monica Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,721.
R Group: 3785 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,411.
Innovative Pools & Underground: 3338 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; poll; $1,524.
David Humphrey: 2008 Blackfoot Drive, Kingman; remodel; $812.
Forty Four Construction: 2347 Indigo St., Kingman; retaining walls; $137.
Forty Four Construction: 2355 Indigo St., Kingman; retaining wall; $137.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 22:
Devine Healthcare: 1858 Golden Gate Ave., Kingman; clinic.
Oasis Day Spa: 3939 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; day spa.
Ram Styles: 1880 Lucille Ave., Ste. 2, Kingman; beauty shop.
CMP, Inc: 901 Lamberton, Albuquerque, New Mexico; contractor.
Verde Building Corporation: 18521 E. Queen Creek Road, Ste. 105-62, Queen Creek; consultant.
Pinnacle Consulting: 1426 North Marvin St., Ste. 101, Gilbert; construction.
