MCSO reports locating 43 pounds of meth valued at $1.9 million
KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff's Office detectives assigned to the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested Israel Tellez-Nava, 35 of Las Vegas, after reportedly finding 43 pounds of methamphetamine.
At about 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, detectives conducted a traffic stop around milepost 59 on Interstate 40. MCSO reports Tellez-Nava was found to be the operator of the vehicle and sole occupant, and that detectives observed “bundles of methamphetamine in plain view.”
A further search of the vehicle, according to MCSO, revealed three large boxes containing a total of 43 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of about $1.9 million.
Israel Tellez-Nava was arrested on felony charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
