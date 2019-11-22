MCSO seeks community’s assistance in locating Justice Christine Bowers
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Justice Christine Bowers of Topock.
Bowers is 5-foot, 2-inches tall and approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
She was last seen Monday, Nov. 18 at her residence in Topock and allegedly left in the middle of the night. Justice could potentially be traveling with Joseph Gonzalez, her boyfriend who lives in Mesa, but this information has not yet been confirmed.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justice Bowers is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1- 800-522-4312.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
