Prep Basketball: Bulldogs optimistic for a turnaround season

Editor’s note: The Lee Williams girls and boys basketball previews will be available on kdminer.com Saturday night.

KINGMAN – It is no secret the Kingman High School boys basketball team struggled a season ago, especially in the 3A West Region. But sometimes a squad has an off year and figures out a formula for success the next season.

Head coach Nick Juby is optimistic that will be the case for the 2019-20 campaign.

“I’m hoping for a bounce-back year and that last season was kind of a blip,” Juby said. “I know Jacob Martel and Rider Havatone have put in a ton of work in the spring and we’re going to go as far as those two can take us. Our other pieces around them are really good though. We’re really interchangeable this year. Everyone is about the same height and about the same skill level, so it should make for a pretty fun year for us.”

Martel and Havatone took ownership of the Bulldogs well before official practices started. Kingman played in summer league contests in Las Vegas and the senior duo stepped into leadership roles.

That will be instrumental as the Bulldogs try to bounce back from finishing 3-14 overall and 0-10 in the 3A West Region last season.

However, Juby knows the schedule won’t be easy.

“Our region doesn’t get as much respect as it probably should, but I always think that every game is tough,” Juby said. “From top to bottom, there is no cake walk game where you’re like, ‘OK, cool. We’re playing so and so. It’ll be an easy one tonight.’ If you take anyone lightly, they’re going to get you.”

But Kingman can’t look ahead to that part of the season yet, as the home opener is at 7 p.m. Monday against St. John Paul II, followed by a short trip to Lee Williams at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“The first one is always the one because you finally get to see if all of that hard work paid off,” Juby said. “The second game is obviously big, too. I’m having to remind the team that, ‘Hey, we have a game before we play Lee Williams.’ We have to make sure we’re focused on the first team and then we’ll be worried about the next guys.”

One thing is for sure – the Bulldogs are set up for success with a versatile lineup.

Martel will play an important role in the post, while Juby hopes Havatone is one of the better guards in the region. He also mentioned Eddie Howery, Jason Reitz and Malachi Brown as role players along with others.

“We’re really going to have to play hard and scrappy,” Juby said. “Usually we’re very high-flying and we try to outscore you. But the goal is that we can make defense a little more of our calling card this year. And these guys have really bought in with what we’re trying to do.”

But at the end of the day, the goal is simple – earn a bid to state.

“I think if we play the way we’re capable of playing, the state tournament isn’t something that is out of reach for us,” Juby said. “I think we can return after not going last year. We don’t want it to be another 13 years before we go back again. We want to go back again, and maybe this time get the win.”