Prep Basketball: Lady Bulldogs depending on new faces this season

Editor’s note: The Lee Williams girls and boys basketball previews will be available on kdminer.com Saturday night.

KINGMAN – Change is an inevitable part of life and it shows itself constantly in high school sports. Athletes make their transition to the real world and a squad has to adjust to a new group.

While some may not enjoy that experience, Kingman High School girls basketball coach Kevin Hubbard is embracing it as the Lady Bulldogs enter the 2019-20 season.

“As a coach, I always enjoy coming in and seeing what I have and putting pieces together,” Hubbard said. “And playing a little bit differently every year because you never have the same – you may have a lot of post players one year and you may have a lot of small, quick guards the next year. The players are always so different from year to year and that’s what we get to experiment a little bit with this year.”

Kingman only lost three seniors from last season, but they accounted for a majority of the scoring. Sukwana Quasula averaged 14.4 points per game, while Keara Tauta added 11 ppg. Those two were an instrumental part of a 16-1 season, highlighted by a perfect 10-0 mark in region play and a 3A West Region championship.

But the Lady Bulldogs aren’t focused on the past as the 2019-20 campaign is right around the corner. Kingman hosts St. John Paul II at 5:30 p.m. Monday, followed by a 5:30 p.m. contest Tuesday at Lee Williams.

“It’s a new year for us here at Kingman High,” Hubbard said. “I know tendencies are to always look in the past and see what people have done. But for me, it’s always a new slate. Every year is a new chance to have new people step up and do some good things, and learn who you are as a team that year.”

Star Talayumpteua was expected to be the lone senior on this year’s squad, but Emilee Araya is reclassifying as a senior because she is taking online classes to graduate early.

The duo will be important for Kingman this season, but there are also a lot of young athletes who are expected to make a difference. And as such, the Lady Bulldogs won’t turn to just one or two.

“This year we’re going to win by committee,” Hubbard said. “I don’t see anyone jumping off the page as far as they’re going to give us 14 points and 10 rebounds every night. I think it will be a different person giving us 14 and 10 every night, depending on how the game rolls. I think that’s what is going to be deadly for us. Teams will see someone from a previous game play really well, they’re going to game plan for her and we have the ability to have a different player step into that role and take over for that next game.”

Kingman also has the luxury of their point guard returning from last season. Shauntel Crozier started every game a year ago as a freshman and averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

But when it comes to this year’s Lady Bulldogs, it won’t be all about numbers.

“This team is going to be a gritty team,” Hubbard said. “We’re going to be tenacious and we’re going to be defensively in your face. We’re not going to make anything easy. If you beat us, you’re going to have to work for it. We have pushed conditioning and being able to run and play with anyone as long as we need to.”