Victoria’s Sugar Shack named sweetest bakery in AZ

KINGMAN – Victoria Poe of Victoria’s Sugar Shack would like to thank all who voted for her business to be awarded the title of “The Sweetest Bakery in Arizona.”

“I received the plaque by mail last week,” Poe said. “I was notified a couple of weeks ago, but didn’t want to announce just yet.”

The contest was organized by Dawn Food Products, whose products Victoria often uses. There were several small businesses competing around the state, from Phoenix, Tucson and Lake Havasu City.



Poe doesn’t know all who voted for her, but she received close to 5,000 votes, with some in the community voting every day of the contest.

“I’m very excited,” Poe said. “I would like to thank the community for their support.”

Victoria’s Sugar Shack is at 1455 Northern Ave.