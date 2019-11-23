Kingman giving thanks with a number of Thanksgiving-themed events

KINGMAN – Kingman is getting ready to be thankful. Below you will find a list of Thanksgiving-themed events and gatherings.

The Garlic Clove and The Grand Event Center host their annual free dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 515 Beale St. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

The organizers gathered dozens of local sponsors, but can still use monetary or item donationas to help defray the cost. Items needed include turkeys, pumpkin pies, potato mix, canned corn, green beans, gravy mix and cranberry sauce.

The donation drop-off location is the Garlic Clove, 509 Beale St.

It was another downtown restaurant that started this tradition. The event was run by Annetta Sower of Floyds and Company Real Pit BBQ, who has done it for 10 years now.

She handed it over to Ron Campbell, owner of The Garlic Clove and The Grand Events Center, several years ago.

Last year 1,000 individuals and families were fed.

Rutherford’s 66 Family Diner at 2011 E. Andy Devine Ave. will give away Thanksgiving dinner – dine-in only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until they run out. They will be accepting donations for canned food items and “toys for tots” at the same time. Donations are not required.

Homebound seniors who are Meals on Wheels recipients will not be forgotten on Thanksgiving Day.

Organizer John Kirby is looking for volunteers to plate and/or deliver Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors. Each year about 100 to 120 Thanksgiving meals are delivered in Kingman and surrounding communities.

The program is funded by the Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation. The meals are prepared by the KRMC Nutrition Department and delivered between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

To volunteer contact Kirby at 928-715-0394 or JKirby@azkrmc.com. Volunteers will also be needed to assist with Christmas meals.

For early birds, the 11th Annual Kingman Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk is a great way to earn your Thanksgiving meal.

Organizers say its become a tradition in Kingman.

The race starts at 8 a.m. in front of Kingman Regional Medical Center at 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. Register online https://www.active.com/kingman-az/running/distance-running/11th-annual-kingman-turkey-trot-2019 or contact Chris Brady at 937-304-9357.

Not ready for such a big commitment, but still want to start the day right? Free Thanksgiving power yoga will take place at 9 a.m. at Kingman CrossFit, 309 E. Beale St.

For more info, look up Yoga with Jasmine on Facebook.