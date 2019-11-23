Kingman Riot MMA opens new gym

KINGMAN – Brian Skinner, owner of Kingman Riot MMA, aims to be the kind of person and role model he needed as a young man. Now that he and his students have a brand new, 6,000-square-foot facility on Eastern Avenue, his gym’s goal of bettering everyone who walks through the door both physically and mentally is off to a great start.

But that’s not to say Skinner and Riot MMA are new to the area, or that progress has not already been made in achieving their goal. For about seven years Skinner has partnered with Kingman CrossFit, and has taught classes out of its building at its prior location and at its new spot downtown.

People started to take interest and Skinner began to coach and teach classes. Now, as that interest has continued to increase, Kingman Riot MMA has a brand new facility at 810 Eastern St.

“I just hated it, it wasn’t for me,” Skinner said of some of the other jobs at which he’s worked, such as in the restaurant industry.

“And then I started teaching and I found that watching people grow, their confidence grow, and starting to believe in themselves became an obsession for me,” he said.

People can go to Riot for the following classes: kickboxing, boxing, Nogi Brazillian Jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, mixed martial arts, youth kickboxing/Muay Thai, youth mixed martial arts, youth Nogi Brazillian Jiu-jitsu, the Tiny Warrior Development Class and a women’s kickboxing cardio class. There’s also a fascial stretching class, which aims to improve mobility of nerves and flexibility of muscles.

“My vision was to bring something like Vegas to Kingman,” he said. “Make a gym that is not just good for the eye, but good for the training. We have all the tools here now.”

Riot is filled with rows of punching bags of various sizes and weights; a regulation-size boxing ring; cardio and weight equipment and more. There’s also plenty of floor/mat space for students to train, and do burpees and other activities that get the blood pumping.

With the new facility, Skinner said the plan is to hold competitions, and invite additional professionals, perhaps from Las Vegas, to work with students.

Skinner’s students range in age from 4- to 6-years-old in the Tiny Warrior Development Class, which includes grappling and obstacle courses but no hitting, all the way to adult classes. But about 80% of his clients are youths.

Skinner has more than a decade of experience in MMA, but the focus at Kingman Riot MMA isn’t just on mixed martial arts. It’s about building character, confidence and respect for oneself and others.

“We’re definitely going to put on some events here and keep these kids moving,” he said, noting that competing in front of a crowd is a different beast and provides even more chances for education and growth.

Those who are interested in taking classes at Kingman Riot MMA can head to https://kingmanriotmma.com/ for more information. But Skinner recommends stopping by the brand new facility to see some classes in action. Keep in mind that Skinner won’t let people spar until he’s confident they know what they’re doing and how to defend themselves.

“You’re going to get out of this what you put into it, and I’m here to help you with that,” Skinner said. “And that’s mentally, physically and spiritually. When you’re confident in this, if you can do this, it just sets you up for success.”