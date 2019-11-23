OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 23
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Nancy Ann Terry

Originally Published: November 23, 2019 7:54 p.m.

Mrs. Nancy Ann Terry, born on Sept. 21, 1942 in Syracuse, New York, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at City of Hope in Duarte, California. Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Law in Hollywood Hills, California.

She is loved dearly by her husband Frank and children Karl Turner, Keith Turner, Karin Kricorian, Allison Terry, Scott Terry, Deanna Fineran and her brother; Jerry Syczechow Iak. She will truly be missed. Services are planned for early December in Syracuse, New York.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary | Betty Louise (Hobson) Moore
Obituary | Ann M. Williams
Obituary | Jerry Algene Lorentz
Obituary: Jean Carol Bergsten Turner
Obituary | Nancy A. Turner

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News