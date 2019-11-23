Obituary | Nancy Ann Terry
Originally Published: November 23, 2019 7:54 p.m.
Mrs. Nancy Ann Terry, born on Sept. 21, 1942 in Syracuse, New York, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at City of Hope in Duarte, California. Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Law in Hollywood Hills, California.
She is loved dearly by her husband Frank and children Karl Turner, Keith Turner, Karin Kricorian, Allison Terry, Scott Terry, Deanna Fineran and her brother; Jerry Syczechow Iak. She will truly be missed. Services are planned for early December in Syracuse, New York.
Most Read
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Obituary
- Excessive barking could cost dog owners $250
- Non-resident decals now required for out-of-state off-road vehicles
- Rights of way dedications for Rancho Santa Fe interchange head to Council
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: