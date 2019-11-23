Obituary | Nancy Ann Terry

Mrs. Nancy Ann Terry, born on Sept. 21, 1942 in Syracuse, New York, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at City of Hope in Duarte, California. Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Law in Hollywood Hills, California.

She is loved dearly by her husband Frank and children Karl Turner, Keith Turner, Karin Kricorian, Allison Terry, Scott Terry, Deanna Fineran and her brother; Jerry Syczechow Iak. She will truly be missed. Services are planned for early December in Syracuse, New York.