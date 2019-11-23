OFFERS
Powerhouse Visitor Center on Economic Advisory Commission agenda

A discussion on best-uses of the Powerhouse Visitor Center will return to the Economic Advisory Commission’s Tuesday meeting. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 23, 2019 8:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City Economic Advisory Commission will continue its discussion on best uses of the Powerhouse Visitor Center at its meeting slated for noon Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Council chambers.

The meeting will open with reports regarding the economic development strategy, the industrial park and tourism.

Commissioners will also update their peers on the task force that was created to address goals and objectives. Then, the meeting will return to a discussion on best uses of the Powerhouse Visitor Center.

An update on the City’s branding process is also on the agenda.

The commission will then move onto new business, during which time it will consider attendance and its meeting schedule.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

