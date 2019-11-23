Prep Basketball: Lady Vols prepared for a new season

KINGMAN – The summer is usually a time for relaxing, but don’t tell that to the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team.

The Lady Vols kept on their game during the offseason and head coach Jerry Arave expects that to pay dividends during the 2019-20 season.

“Four of five of the juniors played on a traveling league and then we, as a school, went to three tournaments,” Arave said. “So we played a lot of basketball this summer. We went to Southern Utah University and played some really good competition. So I’m feeling pretty good.”

Lee Williams is also in good shape as it returns its top two scorers from a year ago, despite losing five seniors from a squad that finished 12-6 overall, 7-5 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

There are only three seniors this season, but Arave expects big things from the trio.



“Hayle Davis is a senior and she was our leading scorer last year,” Arave said. “So I’m looking to her for more of that. We have two other seniors – Liberty Cronk is a shooter and Alexis Hecker plays the point.”

The future is also bright as the Lady Vols have five juniors who are not unfamiliar with the higher level of competition.

“Even though they’re juniors, a lot of them have seen significant varsity playing time,” Arave said. “LaNae Burgess plays the point, Lia Lucero is a shooting guard and Savannah Jimenez has stepped up this year. She is doing very well. So we have a good core of juniors.”

And that will be helpful because Lee Williams needs all hands on deck for another competitive season in the 4A Grand Canyon Region. Flagstaff went 12-0 a year ago to win the region title, followed by Bradshaw Mountain at 9-3 and Coconino at 7-5.

“We’re circling Flagstaff,” Arave said. “We’d really like to see if we can do something against them. We haven’t beat them since I’ve been coaching and not before then, either. They’ve won the region the last two years, so we’ll see.”

But before region play starts, the Lady Vols have to focus on crosstown rival Kingman High as the two squads meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at LWHS. And the contest will give Lee Williams a chance to show its skills.

“Speed is our strength,” Arave said. “We’re going to really defend. We’re going to have to press a lot, but we have good team speed.”