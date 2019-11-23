OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 23
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Basketball: Lady Vols prepared for a new season

Hayle Davis led Lee Williams with 7.2 points per game last season as a junior. Davis and the Lady Vols open the 2019-20 campaign at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Kingman High. (Miner file photo)

Hayle Davis led Lee Williams with 7.2 points per game last season as a junior. Davis and the Lady Vols open the 2019-20 campaign at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Kingman High. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: November 23, 2019 8:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The summer is usually a time for relaxing, but don’t tell that to the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team.

The Lady Vols kept on their game during the offseason and head coach Jerry Arave expects that to pay dividends during the 2019-20 season.

“Four of five of the juniors played on a traveling league and then we, as a school, went to three tournaments,” Arave said. “So we played a lot of basketball this summer. We went to Southern Utah University and played some really good competition. So I’m feeling pretty good.”

Lee Williams is also in good shape as it returns its top two scorers from a year ago, despite losing five seniors from a squad that finished 12-6 overall, 7-5 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

There are only three seniors this season, but Arave expects big things from the trio.

“Hayle Davis is a senior and she was our leading scorer last year,” Arave said. “So I’m looking to her for more of that. We have two other seniors – Liberty Cronk is a shooter and Alexis Hecker plays the point.”

The future is also bright as the Lady Vols have five juniors who are not unfamiliar with the higher level of competition.

“Even though they’re juniors, a lot of them have seen significant varsity playing time,” Arave said. “LaNae Burgess plays the point, Lia Lucero is a shooting guard and Savannah Jimenez has stepped up this year. She is doing very well. So we have a good core of juniors.”

And that will be helpful because Lee Williams needs all hands on deck for another competitive season in the 4A Grand Canyon Region. Flagstaff went 12-0 a year ago to win the region title, followed by Bradshaw Mountain at 9-3 and Coconino at 7-5.

“We’re circling Flagstaff,” Arave said. “We’d really like to see if we can do something against them. We haven’t beat them since I’ve been coaching and not before then, either. They’ve won the region the last two years, so we’ll see.”

But before region play starts, the Lady Vols have to focus on crosstown rival Kingman High as the two squads meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at LWHS. And the contest will give Lee Williams a chance to show its skills.

“Speed is our strength,” Arave said. “We’re going to really defend. We’re going to have to press a lot, but we have good team speed.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lady Vols go respectable 2-2 at Prescott tourney
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols defeat Prescott for first region win
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols come up short in loss to Flagstaff
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols overcome sluggish 3rd quarter to defeat Mingus
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols tally first win in program history over Bradshaw Mountain

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News