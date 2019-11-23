Prep Basketball: Vols determined to keep it rolling

KINGMAN – It doesn’t matter what sport it is, chemistry is important. If the athletes mesh and play as one, success usually follows.

The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team looks to be in good shape in that category, despite losing five seniors off a squad that went 14-4 overall, 9-3 in the region.

“We lost a lot of our scoring, but there are some guys who really stepped up in the offseason,” said Vols head coach Cain Atkinson. “They really took the time to put in a lot of work. As far as team chemistry, I think this team is a little further along than last year’s team and definitely in the years prior.”

That bond will be especially important as Lee Williams looks to defend its 4A Grand Canyon Region championship. It won’t be easy as the Vols won’t have three of their four top scorers from last season. A.J. Herrea is gone after averaging 13.7 points per game, as is Aaron Santos, who averaged 11.5 ppg.

However, Kade Juelfs is back for his senior campaign after averaging 9.2 points, 6.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds a season ago.

“I have high expectations for Kade Juelfs,” Atkinson said. “He is a kid who lived in the gym all offseason. He was in here hours and hours a day. He played in Vegas on an AAU team. I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do this year. He has the potential to continue playing somewhere (after high school).”

But it won’t be just Juelfs as Lee Williams expects the other upperclassmen to step up and lead the younger athletes.

“A couple of the seniors on the team haven’t really had the pressure of being a leader up until now,” Atkinson said. “So now there is a lot riding on them and there are a lot of expectations. I look to our seniors, especially, to step up and do what we’re supposed to do.”

The Vols will get that opportunity at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host Kingman High. The season opener is just the start of a tough stretch for Lee Williams.

“When we start the season, our schedule right away is very brutal,” Atkinson said. “We kick off with KHS and that following week we go to Sedona for three days and then come back home and play Academy. Two days later we go to Flagstaff for three days and come back on Monday and play Coconino at home. Two days later play Bradshaw, two days later play Flagstaff.”

However, there is one advantage to the difficult schedule – the Vols will find out who they are, especially considering this team is much different from a season ago.

“We’re probably not the shooting team like we were last year,” Atkinson said. “As far as our post play, I would imagine we’re going to have a lot more post scoring this year. There are a couple of guys who can shoot 3s this season, but as far as the team goes a majority of the scoring will be in the post.”