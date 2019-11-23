OFFERS
Preservation Commission to discuss Hotel Beale

Hotel Beale and facade improvements will be discussed at the Historical Preservation Commission’s meeting Tuesday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 23, 2019 8:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – Hotel Beale and facade improvements will receive attention at the Historical Preservation Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

There will be reports concerning Locomotive Park and the Hotel Beale Task Force meeting.

Commissioners will continue discussion on the facade improvement program, which aims to improve the appearance of street-facing exteriors of commercial structures downtown. In the current budget cycle $20,000 is set aside for the program.

A report will be given on the City of Kingman’s Zoning Ordinance Update, and the commission will decide how to use money raised from sales of its Historic 2020 Calendar.

Commissioners will also review and evaluate Kingman’s list of historic properties.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting
Historic preservation meeting highlights Beale hotel, property records
Historical Preservation Commission progresses on downtown vacant window revitalization
Historic Preservation Commission tackles goals
Old jail project remains on Historic Preservation Commission agenda

