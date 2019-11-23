Preservation Commission to discuss Hotel Beale

KINGMAN – Hotel Beale and facade improvements will receive attention at the Historical Preservation Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

There will be reports concerning Locomotive Park and the Hotel Beale Task Force meeting.

Commissioners will continue discussion on the facade improvement program, which aims to improve the appearance of street-facing exteriors of commercial structures downtown. In the current budget cycle $20,000 is set aside for the program.

A report will be given on the City of Kingman’s Zoning Ordinance Update, and the commission will decide how to use money raised from sales of its Historic 2020 Calendar.

Commissioners will also review and evaluate Kingman’s list of historic properties.



Information provided by the City of Kingman