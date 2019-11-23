OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 23
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rancho interchange: Council accepts easements

Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) speaks about the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange at a press conference held in June. (Miner file photo)

Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) speaks about the Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange at a press conference held in June. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: November 23, 2019 8:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – City Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 19 consent agenda saw the City’s elected officials accept warranty deeds, grants of slope and drainage easements donated from property owners surrounding the site of the proposed Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange.

Matrix Design Group sent letters to property owners along the proposed Rancho Santa Fe Parkway alignment. Those letters asked the owners to donate rights-of-way and easements for the interchange project. Those who choose to do so can take a charitable tax write-off on the donation. Fifteen letters were sent, and staff has so far received six responses. Council voted to accept those donation packages Tuesday.

Kincheloe Construction submitted a guaranteed maximum price proposal of $118,146 for underground utility pipeline construction and related infrastructure on Robison Avenue between Western Avenue and LaSalle Street. The work will entail 498 linear feet of 6-inch PVC water line, a new fire hydrant and seven 1-inch water service replacements. That item also received approval from Council.

Council accepted a $20,000 Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant for the Kingman Police Department. The money will be used for enhanced, targeted DUI and impaired driving enforcement through September 2020.

KPD wrote in a press release that the Western Arizona DUI Task Force will conduct DUI saturation patrols through the year during holidays and special events when incidents of impaired driving are higher. The aggressive enforcement will occur every weekend through New Year’s Day.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rights of way dedications for Rancho Santa Fe interchange head to Council
City will wait to acquire rights of way for Rancho interchange
Kingman 911 call center estimate hiked
Rancho Sante Fe interchange returns to Council agenda
Council approves design-bid-build for Rattlesnake Wash

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News