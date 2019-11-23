Rancho interchange: Council accepts easements

KINGMAN – City Council’s Tuesday, Nov. 19 consent agenda saw the City’s elected officials accept warranty deeds, grants of slope and drainage easements donated from property owners surrounding the site of the proposed Rancho Santa Fe traffic interchange.

Matrix Design Group sent letters to property owners along the proposed Rancho Santa Fe Parkway alignment. Those letters asked the owners to donate rights-of-way and easements for the interchange project. Those who choose to do so can take a charitable tax write-off on the donation. Fifteen letters were sent, and staff has so far received six responses. Council voted to accept those donation packages Tuesday.

Kincheloe Construction submitted a guaranteed maximum price proposal of $118,146 for underground utility pipeline construction and related infrastructure on Robison Avenue between Western Avenue and LaSalle Street. The work will entail 498 linear feet of 6-inch PVC water line, a new fire hydrant and seven 1-inch water service replacements. That item also received approval from Council.

Council accepted a $20,000 Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant for the Kingman Police Department. The money will be used for enhanced, targeted DUI and impaired driving enforcement through September 2020.

KPD wrote in a press release that the Western Arizona DUI Task Force will conduct DUI saturation patrols through the year during holidays and special events when incidents of impaired driving are higher. The aggressive enforcement will occur every weekend through New Year’s Day.