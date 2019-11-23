Rants and Raves | Nov. 24, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Country over party – As a veteran and a basic nonpolitical voter (I vote for the person, not the party), what’s driving me crazy is the GOP defending this president through lies, misinformation, and Fox (propaganda) TV. This impeachment is about the most lawless, corrupt, unstable person in our entire American history.

School bond defeated – Look at the bright side: Bullhead City voted 100% “yes” for the bond.

Dick Polman column: Ambassador goes full Agatha Christy on the Trump regime – Watched every minute of the hearings; counting Polman’s lies, I grew weary at 20. I have no clue what he watched but it wasn’t the Schiff hearings. Each “fact” he states, just say the opposite and you’ll have the truth.

Should county step into retiring flags – Maybe look into something thoughtful. Donate retiring flags to funeral homes as a Georgia Eagle Scout is doing. Flags to be retired are draped over the veterans being cremated as a way to honor them and retire the flag.

Traffic calming – Can you use speed bumps to fill potholes?

Steering seniors to higher Medicare cost – Your piece was interesting, but these same people make their living selling plans to seniors. They don’t tell them that their plans are age-based and the older you get the more you will pay. Look for community-based plans if you want better cost.

Dick Polman column: Ambassador goes full Agatha Christy on the Trump regime – C’mon people. We are being take on an ugly ride by the “cabal” in the White House. I am going to write-in John Kasich for president in 2020. Enough is enough.

After carrying five pounds of potatoes to the register with my arthritic body I am told the rectangle paper ad is not a coupon. In microscopic print it says download the coupon. This town is full of senior citizens. Quit misleading us.