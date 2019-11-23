OFFERS
Sexual assault, conduct with a minor case ends in mistrial

Bradley James Manseau (MCSO photo)

Bradley James Manseau (MCSO photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: November 23, 2019 8:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – The child sex trial of a Kingman man ended in a mistrial Friday, Nov. 22 after a hung jury was unable to return with a unanimous verdict.

Bradley James Manseau, 29, of Kingman was arrested in April 2018 following an investigation that began in September 2017.

The parent of a 6-year-old girl contacted police in September, 2017 after the child said she was being sexually assaulted and molested by Manseau.

Manseau was said to be an acquaintance to the family.

The state charged Manseau with a single count of sexual assault of a minor as well as one count of sexual conduct with a minor. Both alleged offenses are felonies.

The state argued at trial in Mohave County Superior Court that the alleged victim suffered emotional harm from the crimes, and that the charges were dangerous crimes against children.

After almost a full week of trial, the jury began deliberations.

However, as the end of Friday approached, the jury remained deadlocked.

A new trial has been set in the matter to begin at 1:30 p.m. March 10 in Mohave County Superior Court.

A status conference is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2019, and a final management conference will be held Feb. 10, 2019.

Manseau was remanded back into the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

