Utilities commission to consider water service request for veterans housing
KINGMAN – The Municipal Utilities Commission will discuss a request for water service in reference to a proposed veterans’ housing development off Jackson Street, which saw some heated discussion among community members about a year ago. The MUC meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.
The City Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a rezone for the project in January. That would have seen the 49-unit housing development placed on the northwest corner of Mission Boulevard and Jackson Street.
However, the rezone was denied by Council. There was no shortage of public comment on both sides of the issue. Those who spoke against the rezone, which included some veterans and a significant number of people from nearby subdivisions, said they liked the idea but not the location or that a rezone was required.
Council denied the request after taking into account public comment and also that the development could actually go in a nearby location without the developer, Adams Construction, having to request a rezone.
It is for the new location, still off of Jackson Street, that the request for water service is being made. It’s the only item on Monday’s agenda, aside from commissioner announcements and public comments.
