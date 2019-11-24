OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 24
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Fraud convict fails to show for sentencing; Silent Witness offers cash reward

Jason Wheeler , Tim Wiederaenders For the Miner
Originally Published: November 24, 2019 2:35 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Krista Cline, 41, after she failed to appear for sentencing on a fraud and theft conviction.

Cline was arrested on Dec. 4, 2017, according to a news release from YCSO Media Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn, and booked at the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges including fraud and theft. This was the second time Cline had been arrested on such charges.

Cline was first arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, after personnel from Adult Protective Services contacted YSCO to report allegations of fraud and theft by her. Between January 2016 and May 2017, while acting as a conservator/guardian in a licensed fiduciary capacity, Cline transferred more than $100,000 above and beyond her fees, services and costs from the accounts of two victims for personal use.

Only Cline had access to their accounts during that time.

After her first arrest, the case detective received numerous calls alleging fraud against additional victims and discovered that Cline, acting as a licensed fiduciary to clients she was working for, fraudulently removed large sums of money from those client’s accounts and transferred the money to her personal accounts and credit card accounts under her ownership and control.

She was arrested the second time after a court appearance in Camp Verde on the charges relating to the first arrest, was released pending additional follow-up and ordered to stop any and all duties as a fiduciary.

A Yavapai County jury on Oct. 16, 2019, found Cline guilty of fraud schemes and theft, for stealing money from two of her clients, the Courier reported in late October.

The trial was conducted in front of Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff, and she was to be sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Cline faces a possible prison sentence of up to 12 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office said.

Warrants for Cline’s arrest have been issued and include nationwide extradition and the total bond is set at $125,000. Cline previously resided on Quail Ridge lane in Sedona and it is possible she has left the state.

Anyone with information on Cline’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. If the tip leads to her arrest, the caller becomes eligible for a $500 cash reward. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detective Todd Swaim may also be contacted with any information at 928-554-8605.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Financial caretaker allegedly rips off special needs clients
Murphy sentenced for theft, resisting arrest
Court to rule in appeal by woman convicted in abortion case
Escape suspects sentenced in drug case
Woman gets jail time for stealing $75K from Topock school district

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News