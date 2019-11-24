Fraud convict fails to show for sentencing; Silent Witness offers cash reward

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Krista Cline, 41, after she failed to appear for sentencing on a fraud and theft conviction.

Cline was arrested on Dec. 4, 2017, according to a news release from YCSO Media Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn, and booked at the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges including fraud and theft. This was the second time Cline had been arrested on such charges.

Cline was first arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, after personnel from Adult Protective Services contacted YSCO to report allegations of fraud and theft by her. Between January 2016 and May 2017, while acting as a conservator/guardian in a licensed fiduciary capacity, Cline transferred more than $100,000 above and beyond her fees, services and costs from the accounts of two victims for personal use.

Only Cline had access to their accounts during that time.

After her first arrest, the case detective received numerous calls alleging fraud against additional victims and discovered that Cline, acting as a licensed fiduciary to clients she was working for, fraudulently removed large sums of money from those client’s accounts and transferred the money to her personal accounts and credit card accounts under her ownership and control.

She was arrested the second time after a court appearance in Camp Verde on the charges relating to the first arrest, was released pending additional follow-up and ordered to stop any and all duties as a fiduciary.

A Yavapai County jury on Oct. 16, 2019, found Cline guilty of fraud schemes and theft, for stealing money from two of her clients, the Courier reported in late October.

The trial was conducted in front of Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff, and she was to be sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Cline faces a possible prison sentence of up to 12 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office said.

Warrants for Cline’s arrest have been issued and include nationwide extradition and the total bond is set at $125,000. Cline previously resided on Quail Ridge lane in Sedona and it is possible she has left the state.

Anyone with information on Cline’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. If the tip leads to her arrest, the caller becomes eligible for a $500 cash reward. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detective Todd Swaim may also be contacted with any information at 928-554-8605.