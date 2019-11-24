Free photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus, local food drive, benefits St. Vincent de Paul, Nov. 30

Butler-Burke Family is hosting a food drive to support St. Vincent de Paul at the Loyal Order of Moose Post 1704, 302 Monroe St. in Kingman from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item and get your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus! You will be able to take a free printed photo with you.

Refreshments will also be available.