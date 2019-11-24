Free photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus, local food drive, benefits St. Vincent de Paul, Nov. 30
Originally Published: November 24, 2019 5 a.m.
Butler-Burke Family is hosting a food drive to support St. Vincent de Paul at the Loyal Order of Moose Post 1704, 302 Monroe St. in Kingman from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item and get your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus! You will be able to take a free printed photo with you.
Refreshments will also be available.
Most Read
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Obituary
- Excessive barking could cost dog owners $250
- Non-resident decals now required for out-of-state off-road vehicles
- Rights of way dedications for Rancho Santa Fe interchange head to Council
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: