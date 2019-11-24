Kingman Airport lands $2.3 million gra
Kingman City Airport will receive $2.3 million from the federal government for runway repairs.
The U.S. Department of Transportation grant, one of just two awarded in Arizona, is part of a $485 million federal investment in airport infrastructure announced Friday, Nov. 22 by Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.
Ernest A. Love Field at Prescott Regional Airport is in line $10 million for terminal construction.
A Department of Transportation news release said the Trump administration has now invested $10.8 billion for safety and infrastructure improvements at more than 2,000 American airports since January 2017.
“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer airport operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” Chao said in the news release.
Aviation is growth engine in the U.S. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. civil aviation supports more than 5% of U.S. gross domestic product, $1.6 trillion in economic activity, and nearly 11 million jobs.
Information provided by U.S. Department of Transportation
