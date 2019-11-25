OFFERS
Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow

Howard King of Kingman shovels snow for the American Red Cross after a storm last winter in Kingman. There’s a chance of snow this week. (Photo courtesy of American Red Cross)

Howard King of Kingman shovels snow for the American Red Cross after a storm last winter in Kingman. There’s a chance of snow this week. (Photo courtesy of American Red Cross)

Originally Published: November 25, 2019 4:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Hualapai Mountains could be in for quite a snow storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for areas above 4,000 feet from 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 through 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

While Kingman could see a mix of rain and snow in the coming days, those who live in the Hualapai Mountains could receive more snow than is comfortable. The National Weather Service reports that locations about 4,000 feet could receive “heavy snow” – from five to 22 inches -- and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

“This storm could have major impacts on Thanksgiving travel on Interstate 40 east of Kingman and on higher elevation sites such as the Hualapai Mountains,” NWS wrote. “If possible, consider alternate routes or adjust your planned travel time.”

Here’s how the rest of the Kingman area forecast looks:

The temperature will drop to around 32 degrees, tonight, Monday, Nov. 25. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph, and a north wind will blow from 15 to 23 mph.

The high Tuesday, Nov. 26 is forecast at 49 degrees. However, there will be some relief from the chilly conditions, as the day is expected to be sunny. Winds will again blow from 4 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Tuesday night’s temperature will drop to 31.

The chance for rain and snow starts Wednesday, Nov. 27. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon, with a slight chance of rain after that point. The high is expected to reach 54 degrees and winds will continue on a day that will see a 20% chance of precipitation.

Rain is again likely that night at 70%, but not snow, as the low is currently forecast to be 37 degrees.

Thanksgiving will see a high of about 49 degrees with a 70% chance of rain. Rain could continue before 1 a.m., at which time a low of around 32 will bring mixed rain and snow.

A mix of snow and rain is forecast for Friday, Nov. 29, which will have a high of around 44 degrees. That night, the temperature will plummet to 25 degrees. The area could see rain and snow before 7 p.m., and then just snow.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

