Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Nov. 25
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Fugitive wanted in Tucson case involving 32 confiscated guns
Co-defendant sentenced for assisting in scheme

Emanuel Simpson and Philip Johnson (Pima County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Originally Published: November 25, 2019 5:12 p.m.

TUCSON – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced an arrest warrant has been issued for Philip Johnson of Tucson following the sentencing of his co-defendant Emanuel Simpson of Michigan.

Earlier this year, a Pima County jury convicted Johnson of Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, Illegally Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, and Conspiracy for his role in defrauding the Pima County Superior Court to obtain firearms as a prohibited possessor.

Simpson was sentenced for assisting Johnson in the scheme.

Johnson has multiple felony convictions dating back to 1997, and as a result, he is a prohibited possessor. In early 2017, according to the Attorney General’s office, Johnson recruited Simpson to collect 32 guns held in Tucson Police custody that had been confiscated in a previous criminal court case.

He bought Simpson a plane ticket to fly to Arizona and helped Simpson file an affidavit with the Pima County Superior Court falsely claiming ownership of the firearms.

Simpson later picked up the guns from the Tucson Police Department in a van provided by Johnson and was driving the guns around Tucson with Johnson following.

The Tucson Police Department discovered the scheme and seized the firearms before Johnson took back the van.

In August of 2019, Johnson fled from the courthouse before the jury returned the verdicts against him, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Johnson faces a sentence of 10 to 35 years in prison. He is presently a fugitive from justice.

if you have information leading to his arrest contact the Tucson Police Department Detective Carlos Aguilar with AZ Most Wanted at 520-471-4127.

On Nov. 19 Simpson was sentenced to two years of probation.

Assistant Attorneys General Jordan Emerson and Lindsay St. John prosecuted this case. The Tucson Police Department investigated the case.

