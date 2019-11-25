Shop Small: Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30
Small Business Saturday is on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Kingman is the place to be!
Shoppers can start the day with a Shop Small Saturday kickoff event at the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, 405 E. Beale St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and enjoy some coffee, light snacks and giveaways. You can even get your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Clause for $10 each, next door at Imagine Photography.
Shop at participating businesses and earn one raffle ticket for every $10 you spend for your chance to win one of several great prizes.
Come and be a part of the 10th annual holiday shopping tradition that helps bring communities together in support of their favorite small businesses.
For a list of participating local shops and for more information about Small Business Saturday in Kingman, visit the Kingman AZ Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or contact Valen at the chamber at 928-753-6253.
Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Registration open for Shop Small Saturday.
