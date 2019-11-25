Texas man caught with 100 pounds of pot
A Texas man was arrested after 100 pounds of marijuana was found in an SUV he was driving along Interstate 40 in Ash Fork on Nov. 15.
Around 11:15 p.m., a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a gold colored 2020 Kia SUV with a Texas license plate for speeding and other moving violations, according to a YCSO news release.
The deputy noticed the driver, Victor Clemons, 38, of Texas, was trembling while handing over his driver’s license, the release states.
The deputy could smell marijuana and noticed several large duffel bags. When questioned, Clemons admitted there was a handgun in the vehicle and an ounce of marijuana.
The deputy checked the five duffel bags and all were full of 100 vacuum-sealed one-pound packages of suspected marijuana.
A handgun was also found. Clemons acknowledged transporting the marijuana to Texas and advised he would be paid for making the trip.
He was booked into the Yavapai County jail on suspicion of transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and weapons misconduct-possession of deadly weapon during the commission of a felony offense. He remains in-custody on a $100,000 bond.
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
- Excessive barking could cost dog owners $250
- Non-resident decals now required for out-of-state off-road vehicles
- Kingman Riot MMA opens new gym
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: