Texas man caught with 100 pounds of pot

A Texas man was arrested after 100 pounds of marijuana was found in an SUV he was driving along Interstate 40 in Ash Fork on Nov. 15.

Around 11:15 p.m., a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a gold colored 2020 Kia SUV with a Texas license plate for speeding and other moving violations, according to a YCSO news release.

The deputy noticed the driver, Victor Clemons, 38, of Texas, was trembling while handing over his driver’s license, the release states.

The deputy could smell marijuana and noticed several large duffel bags. When questioned, Clemons admitted there was a handgun in the vehicle and an ounce of marijuana.

The deputy checked the five duffel bags and all were full of 100 vacuum-sealed one-pound packages of suspected marijuana.

A handgun was also found. Clemons acknowledged transporting the marijuana to Texas and advised he would be paid for making the trip.

He was booked into the Yavapai County jail on suspicion of transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and weapons misconduct-possession of deadly weapon during the commission of a felony offense. He remains in-custody on a $100,000 bond.