OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Nov. 25
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Texas man caught with 100 pounds of pot

Victor Clemons (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Victor Clemons (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office photo)

The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 25, 2019 5:17 p.m.

A Texas man was arrested after 100 pounds of marijuana was found in an SUV he was driving along Interstate 40 in Ash Fork on Nov. 15.

Around 11:15 p.m., a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a gold colored 2020 Kia SUV with a Texas license plate for speeding and other moving violations, according to a YCSO news release.

The deputy noticed the driver, Victor Clemons, 38, of Texas, was trembling while handing over his driver’s license, the release states.

The deputy could smell marijuana and noticed several large duffel bags. When questioned, Clemons admitted there was a handgun in the vehicle and an ounce of marijuana.

The deputy checked the five duffel bags and all were full of 100 vacuum-sealed one-pound packages of suspected marijuana.

A handgun was also found. Clemons acknowledged transporting the marijuana to Texas and advised he would be paid for making the trip.

He was booked into the Yavapai County jail on suspicion of transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and weapons misconduct-possession of deadly weapon during the commission of a felony offense. He remains in-custody on a $100,000 bond.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Over 30 pounds of drugs seized on I-40 near Ash Fork
Toddlers in Ash Fork hospitalized after consuming marijuana gummies
Pot hauler stopped on I-40 near Kingman; 108 pounds seized
100-mile interstate chase ends with gunfire
State Briefs | Man accused of striking man in head with bat during fight

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News