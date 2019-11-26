Americans, Kingmanites hit the road for the holidays

KINGMAN – The Sunday after Thanksgiving will see a record-breaking 3.1 million passengers take to the skies, according to a forecast from Airlines for America. But for Kingman and northwestern Arizona, Wednesday will be the most painful travel day, with heavy traffic and the potential for winter weather predicted.

AAA is predicting more than 55 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this holiday season, whether by plane, train or automobile. That is 1.6 million more, or 2.9%, than last year.

Rusty Cooper, deputy chief at the Kingman Police Department, expects the upcoming holiday weekend to be even more difficult than in recent years and encourages everyone to provide extra time for travel.

“The Thanksgiving weekend is usually a very busy weekend in town,” he said. “Kingman is a hub comprised of several major travel corridors leading to Las Vegas and Phoenix. Truck stops and restaurants near the roads will be filled.”

For those commuting through Kingman, a “weather event” awaits, Cooper said, advising motorists to drive carefully. The National Weather Service forecast calls for a chance of snow and rain, which can lead to icy roads.

“Generally, during the Thanksgiving day, it is quiet,” said Cooper. “People start shopping after the meal, but that’s local traffic. Some parking lots in front of the stores might be busy and drivers should be extra careful.”

County roads will not be affected, said Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski.

“I don’t think we will see a big increase (in traffic) on the county roads,” he said. “There will be some Black Friday traffic on the local roads, but Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 will take the biggest hit.”

It is hard to be thankful when you are sitting at the most problematic transportation knot in the City – where U.S. 93 funnels down to Beale Street, and dozens of trucks and passenger cars wait to join I-40.

Cooper said locals know how to avoid that trouble spot when traveling to Las Vegas, Bullhead City or Laughlin. Take I-40 West to exit 44 and use Shinarump Drive and Aztec Road to reconnect with U.S. 68 in Golden Valley.

Aldo Vazquez, AAA spokesperson for Arizona, can’t cite specific numbers for Kingman, but said 1 million Arizonans are expected to travel this holiday season.

“Ninety percent of them will be driving,” he said. “AAA will receive around 6,000 phone calls around that time, most of them flat tires or dead batteries.”

Overall, 55 millions Americans will travel this week, Vazquez said. That’s the second highest since 2005. Holiday traffic has been increasing for 11 consecutive years.

“The airports will be very busy,” Vazquez added. “Leave at least two hours before your flight and make sure you have plenty of time. With the inclement weather approaching, delays in major cities will add to your traveling time.”

The holiday air traffic doesn’t much affect the Kingman airport.

“There will be several private planes and possibly a small charter or two flying in and out for the holidays” said Paul Arnold Gains who owns a composite aircraft repair and modification facility at the airport. “No real ‘traffic’ increase that would be noticed.”