Arizona Gov. Ducey delivers turkeys to familes in need

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey boasted of the state's economy even as he helped to give out turkeys to families in need and acknowledged that some people are being left behind.

"Right now we have more jobs available than people to fill them,” the governor told reporters after helping volunteers at St. Mary's Food Bank load food boxes into waiting vehicles.

"But we know that not everyone is climbing the economic ladder at the pace that they would prefer,” Ducey said. And he said the growth of the number of jobs and salaries "doesn't mean something to someone who doesn't have a job or is looking to get back on their feet.”

So how to minimize the disconnect?

"Part of it is, one, through awareness,” the governor responded.

`Two, it's connecting employees with employers. It's with education and some services,” he continued. "I mean, we've got some folks that, for whatever reason, are down or depressed or addicted or in need of a second chance.”

On the question of housing affordability, Ducey said that, too, is linked to the economy.

"It's actually an inverse relationship,” he said.

"When you have a growing economy you have rising rents and increasing home prices,” the governor explained. "And it displaces some people.”

But Ducey made it clear he does not believe the problem is related to 2016 legislation he signed which prohibits local governments from restricting vacation rentals like those offered online by Airbnb.

"Homelessness and people being out of housing, and folks being able to use the internet to find a temporary room or a hotel is a different issue,” he said. "And that's how our administration's going to approach it.”

The governor said legislation he signed earlier this year is designed to deal with the problem of "party houses,” with the new legislation giving cities some ability to prohibit the use of homes for commercial events and deal with noise.

That explanation has left officials from some cities unsatisfied, saying that the law has not only taken homes off the market that could otherwise be bought or rented by local residents but created de facto unregulated hotels in residential neighborhoods. But so far Ducey has resisted giving local governments the power to rein in these practices.

"Oftentimes, sometimes these issues by HOAs,” the governor said, referring to restrictions that can be enacted by homeowner associations on what is and is not allowed in a subdivision. "And if that's the case, we call on homeowners to call on their HOAs.”