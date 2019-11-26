Horoscopes | Nov. 27, 2019

Birthdays: Alison Pill, 34; Jaleel White, 43; Fisher Stevens, 56

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being too accommodating or sharing too much information will put you in a vulnerable position.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Lots of opportunities and good times are heading your way. An unexpected change will turn out better than anticipated. Relax and enjoy the company

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully. Don’t let someone confuse you with vague information that doesn’t establish any concrete facts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A change will be enlightening. Trying something new and meeting new people will trigger your imagination and help you process some of the situations you are currently facing.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in activities that require you to use your physical skills. An opportunity will arise that will give you the chance to show off what you have to offer.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting out with friends, traveling, communicating and learning something new are favored. A personal change you make will bring out the best in you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t let the changes going on around you stop you from following the path that excites you the most. Expand your interests; surround yourself with people who motivate and encourage you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Enjoy what you’ve worked so hard to achieve. Look for unique ways to enjoy life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a closer look at what’s going on in your backyard. Spending too much time trying to change others when you should be looking inward and self-evaluating will set you back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you want something, make it a priority. Do what you need to do, and reap the rewards. It’s up to you to put your ideas to work and to finish what you start. Personal improvement will brighten your day. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t listen to anyone trying to persuade you to do something questionable. Let your inner voice guide you in a direction that you’ve been longing to pursue.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay more attention to your business, and do your best not to get involved in other people’s concerns. Use your intelligence when it comes to money, health or legal matters.