KPD issues holiday shopping safety tips

Kingman police caution shoppers to be safe this weekend. (Miner file photo)

Kingman police caution shoppers to be safe this weekend. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 6:24 p.m.

As the busiest shopping weekend of the year arrives this week the Kingman Police Department has issued a list of precautions to protect yourself, your family, your purchases and your identity while shopping for the holidays.

You can improve your chances of survival by following these simple tips, whether you go out of town or shop local.

How can I protect myself in the store?

– Keep your purse close to your body or your wallet in an inside coat pocket or front pants pocket. Do not leave it unattended.

– Don't argue or fight over an item.

– Don't take your money out until asked to do so.

– Use only one credit card. You can reduce the risk of having multiple cards compromised.

– Protect your personal information.

– Save your receipts and monitor your credit and debit card activity.

– If shopping with children, select a central location to meet in case you are separated. Teach kids how to ask a security guard or employee for help if they're lost.

– Don’t shop alone, if possible.

How can I be safer in the car?

– Drive defensively. Don’t be that guy.

– Be patient when looking for a parking space. Display some peace and good will towards the other guy.

– Park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

– Look around and under your vehicle before approaching it.

– Keep shopping bags out of plain sight, in your trunk if possible.

– Take extra care when backing out of your parking space.

How can I protect myself on the internet?

– Stick to retailers you know and, preferably, have shopped with before.

– If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

– Avoid public Wi-Fi.

– Use only one credit card. You can reduce the risk of having multiple cards compromised.

Information provided by KPD

