Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
KRMC Cancer Center recognized for patient experience

Patrick T. Ryan, executive chairman of Press Ganey, presents the 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award to Interim Director of the KRMC Cancer Center Brian Brady at Press Ganey’s 2019 National Client and Executive Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida on Nov. 18, 2019. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 6:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Center has been named a 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey.

The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above in patient experience, according to a KRMC news release.

The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of more than 41,000 Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the past year.

Brian Brady, interim director of the KRMC Cancer Center, was presented the award on Nov. 18 at Press Ganey’s 2019 National Client and Executive Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida.

According to Brady, the award is significant because it is based on actual patient feedback. For four consecutive quarters, KRMC Cancer Center patients rated their experience higher than 95% of patients at thousands of healthcare institutions nationwide.

“This is tremendously hard to accomplish,” said Brady. “If we had fallen even one point below the top 5% in any one of those quarters, we would have been ineligible for the award.”

"Congratulations to the KRMC Cancer Center for receiving the Guardian of Excellence Award,” said Patrick T. Ryan, executive chairman of Press Ganey. “This honor reflects their unwavering commitment to improving the safety, quality and experience of care. Their hard work and dedication are inspiring, and we are proud to partner with them on our shared mission to reduce patient suffering.”

According to Brian Turney, KRMC CEO, the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.

“I credit the professionalism, dedication and compassion of our cancer-care team,” said Turney. “Every single team member – from office staff to technicians, nurses, and doctors – is extremely caring and consistently goes above and beyond to assure our patients’ wellbeing during cancer treatment. All are highly deserving of this honor.”

KRMC is a 235-bed multi-campus health care system in Kingman that employs over 1,900 employees, 150 volunteers and 270 physicians/allied health professionals.

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 30 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enables enterprise transformation across the patient journey.

Information provided by KRMC

