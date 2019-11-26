No KART service Thursday, Friday
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is reminding residents of upcoming closures and trash pickup changes due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.
City offices will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. Also, there will be no residential or commercial trash service Thursday.
Thursday customers should place trash cans out one day early on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Friday customers will not be affected.
Kingman Area Regional Transit will not run Thursday or Friday, but will be back on schedule Saturday, Nov. 30.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
