Prep Roundup: Lady Vols beat Lake Havasu
KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team started off the 2019-20 season with a bang Monday as it defeated Lake Havasu 4-1.
The Lady Vols responded with four unanswered goals for the victory after Lake Havasu opened the scoring.
Lee Williams took the lead in the second half when Kendra Pease threaded the ball through the defense to Mackenzie Cathey for a score. Pease added a goal on a penalty kick for a 3-1 advantage and Cathey tallied her second goal on an assist from Tina Laegdhelm for the final tally.
Grace Otero scored Lee Williams’ lone goal in the first half, but it was enough as the defense stepped up.
“Sophia Miller-Mata had a few amazing one handed saves to keep it at 1-1,” said Lady Vols head coach Chris Selby. “Natalie Sanchez did an amazing job shutting down Havasu’s top goal scorer.”
Lee Williams (1-0) hosts Kingman High at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Boys Basketball
Academy 60, Mohave 48
At Mohave, the Tigers opened the season Monday night with a 60-48 win over the T-birds.
Kingman Academy (1-0) traveled to Lake Havasu (0-0) Tuesday and will play in the Ben Franklin/Gilbert Christian Thanksgiving Classic in Phoenix on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Mohave 49, Academy 28
At Mohave, the Lady Tigers dropped a 49-28 setback in their opener Monday against the Lady T-birds.
Kingman Academy (0-1) hosted Lake Havasu (0-0) Tuesday and welcomes Mohave Accelerated to town at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Boys Soccer
Lake Havasu 9, Kingman 1
At KHS, the Bulldogs managed just one goal Monday in a 9-1 loss to the visiting Knights.
Yahir Boo scored for Kingman, while Malakai Bell added the assist.
The Bulldogs (0-1) host Lee Williams (0-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
