OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Roundup: Lady Vols beat Lake Havasu

Lee Williams sophomore Mackenzie Cathey (10) scored two goals Monday in a 4-1 win. (Miner file photo)

Lee Williams sophomore Mackenzie Cathey (10) scored two goals Monday in a 4-1 win. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 3:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team started off the 2019-20 season with a bang Monday as it defeated Lake Havasu 4-1.

The Lady Vols responded with four unanswered goals for the victory after Lake Havasu opened the scoring.

Lee Williams took the lead in the second half when Kendra Pease threaded the ball through the defense to Mackenzie Cathey for a score. Pease added a goal on a penalty kick for a 3-1 advantage and Cathey tallied her second goal on an assist from Tina Laegdhelm for the final tally.

Grace Otero scored Lee Williams’ lone goal in the first half, but it was enough as the defense stepped up.

“Sophia Miller-Mata had a few amazing one handed saves to keep it at 1-1,” said Lady Vols head coach Chris Selby. “Natalie Sanchez did an amazing job shutting down Havasu’s top goal scorer.”

Lee Williams (1-0) hosts Kingman High at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Boys Basketball

Academy 60, Mohave 48

At Mohave, the Tigers opened the season Monday night with a 60-48 win over the T-birds.

Kingman Academy (1-0) traveled to Lake Havasu (0-0) Tuesday and will play in the Ben Franklin/Gilbert Christian Thanksgiving Classic in Phoenix on Friday.

Girls Basketball

Mohave 49, Academy 28

At Mohave, the Lady Tigers dropped a 49-28 setback in their opener Monday against the Lady T-birds.

Kingman Academy (0-1) hosted Lake Havasu (0-0) Tuesday and welcomes Mohave Accelerated to town at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

Boys Soccer

Lake Havasu 9, Kingman 1

At KHS, the Bulldogs managed just one goal Monday in a 9-1 loss to the visiting Knights.

Yahir Boo scored for Kingman, while Malakai Bell added the assist.

The Bulldogs (0-1) host Lee Williams (0-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Soccer: Lady Vols set school records in win over Kingman High
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols shut out Wickenburg for fourth win
Prep Soccer: Lady Vols kick off season with a win over Lake Havasu
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols win overtime battle against Kingman High
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols take 2nd at Mohave County Tournament

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News