‘Shreddy Bear’ meets the worldwide web

KINGMAN – A few years ago, Renee Gratza from Kingman invented a toy for pets and started a nonprofit.

She hopes to use the proceeds from the sale of the toys to build facilities for special needs children, such as her own son, Troy.

“I just found a philanthropist in Chicago,” she said this week, updating The Miner on her effort. “And now,” she said, “Shreddy Bear is available to be purchased online.”

Gratza made a prototype in 2016 and filmed an advertisement video. She even worked a deal with the Elvis Presley estate to use his song (Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear for $25 for a year. She swears by the new pet toy, noting dogs loves the design, and the thrill of finding out what’s inside.

“They know how to play and they rarely destroy it,” she said.

Gratza’s ambition is to raise money and build residential housing for special needs children, first here in Kingman, then across America. She is confident that Shreddy Bear will be a hit, improving lives of special needs children all over the country.



“I will never stop fighting for my son,” Gratza said. “And for people like him.”

For more information, visit https://www.shreddybear.com/.