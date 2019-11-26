OFFERS
Turkey Trot will run ‘rain, sleet or shine’

Come out and run, walk, race or just have fun at this wonderful event with a desert/road course and great awards for overall, masters, grand masters, age groups and new race/course records. (Monica Brabant/WNI Photo Illustration)

Come out and run, walk, race or just have fun at this wonderful event with a desert/road course and great awards for overall, masters, grand masters, age groups and new race/course records. (Monica Brabant/WNI Photo Illustration)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 4:58 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 11th annual Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk, set for Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 28, will be undeterred by expected precipitation.

The race starts at 8 a.m. in front of Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus at 3801 Santa Rosa Dr.

“It’s going to run rain, sleet or shine,” said Chris Brady, event organizer.

Awards will be given in categories such as overall, masters and grand masters, in addition to age groups. Walkers can receive awards, too.

This year, funds raised from the trot will go to the KRMC Foundation. Brady said the trot is typically finished by about 9:30 a.m., at which time awards will be distributed.

Register online at https://www.active.com/kingman-az/running/distance-running/11th-annual-kingman-turkey-trot-2019 or contact Chris Brady for more information at 937-304-9357 or cbrady535@yahoo.com.

Packets can be picked up from 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus. Registration on race day runs from 6:30–7:30 a.m.

“Just come and enjoy the race and support a local charity,” Brady said. “We appreciate all who participate.”

