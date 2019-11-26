Turkey Trot will run ‘rain, sleet or shine’
KINGMAN – The 11th annual Turkey Trot 5k Run/Walk, set for Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 28, will be undeterred by expected precipitation.
The race starts at 8 a.m. in front of Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus at 3801 Santa Rosa Dr.
“It’s going to run rain, sleet or shine,” said Chris Brady, event organizer.
Awards will be given in categories such as overall, masters and grand masters, in addition to age groups. Walkers can receive awards, too.
This year, funds raised from the trot will go to the KRMC Foundation. Brady said the trot is typically finished by about 9:30 a.m., at which time awards will be distributed.
Register online at https://www.active.com/kingman-az/running/distance-running/11th-annual-kingman-turkey-trot-2019 or contact Chris Brady for more information at 937-304-9357 or cbrady535@yahoo.com.
Packets can be picked up from 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus. Registration on race day runs from 6:30–7:30 a.m.
“Just come and enjoy the race and support a local charity,” Brady said. “We appreciate all who participate.”
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Excessive barking could cost dog owners $250
- Non-resident decals now required for out-of-state off-road vehicles
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- They like it fast: Meet the competitors of the Route 66 Kingman Street Drags
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: