Vacant shopping spaces: Economy partly to blame

The Kmart in Kingman closed in 2017. Now the Kmart in Lake Havasu City has followed suit. (Miner file photo)

DAISY NELSON, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 4:01 p.m.

The way people shop is changing and has been for years. With the rise of online shopping and the digital age, retail closures and vacant buildings are a common sight to see across the country – and that includes Lake Havasu City.

James Gray, Partnership for Economic Development director, said that 155 million square feet of retail space was closed by retailers nationwide in 2018, according to CoStar Group. This year, the numbers seem to be on the same pace, he added.

“Even though retail closures are happening in all settings, they are really noticeable and devastating in rural areas,” Gray said. “Lake Havasu City certainly identifies with this national trend.”

Some noticeable closures and vacant retail space in Lake Havasu City include empty buildings at The Shops at Lake Havasu, what used to be the Hastings book store, and soon, one of Havasu’s largest shopping centers – Kmart.

“Kmart has been a staple for our community for decades,” Gray said, but, “unfortunately, their parent company Sears is in bankruptcy.”

“We have been working with the current owners since last February,” Gray said. “Because of the lease and legal ramifications of the current situation, this potentially could take some time to resolve the next tenant… Current ownership is very much motivated to move forward with new opportunities to keep one of Lake Havasu City’s most loved retail centers moving forward with activity.”

The economy is partly to blame for the vacant spaces, according to Gray and real estate agent John Parrott.

“Depending on the cycle of the economy, the interest in retail property varies,” Parrott said.

“Our regional mall, The Shops at Lake Havasu, opened in the start of a global recession,” Gray said.

That recession hit the nation hard, and Havasu, like many places, are still playing catchup in some areas. Parrott believes there is about the same amount of vacant business space in Havasu today that there was in 2008. He also said that empty space is only going to increase with Kmart’s 2020 closure.

“Compounding the recession, retail began a monumental transformation from bricks and mortar to the rise of online companies such as Amazon,” Gray said. “This transformation on how customers consumed retail has lead communities to re-imagine spaces to have multiple uses beyond retail.”

That is one reason why a $2.5 million investment was made to open an omni-channel retailer at The Shops in the spring – Our Pampered Home. Gray also recommends that residents support local businesses to help strengthen the economy and community.

“I cannot state enough that supporting local is key,” he said. “Supporting local business is simply supporting your friends and neighbors. In that mode, our whole community becomes stronger.”

