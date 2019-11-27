OFFERS
Board of Supervisors: Animals no longer welcome in county facilities

The animal shelter will be the only Mohave County facility where animals are allowed. (Photo by Brandy Mayo/The Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 6:02 p.m.

KINGMAN – Animals may no longer be welcome in county facilities, with the exception of service animals and those at the county’s animal shelter. Mohave County supervisors will vote on the motion at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at the Board of Supervisors meeting at the County Administrative Building, W. 700 Beale St.

No policy governing animals in county facilities is currently in effect and two county departments have recently reported incidents involving animals owned by visitors that have resulted in disruption to business activities.

The recent incidents have involved barking dogs, according to a memo attached to the agenda item. One department has had multiple incidents involving the same animals. Aside from business disruption and possible damage to county property, there is a liability risk should an animal attack or injure a county employee or visitor, or if an allergic reaction is triggered due to the animal’s presence.

Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department recommends the board accept the proposed policy, which meets all requirements for compliance with Title II and III of the Americans with Disabilities Act for allowing trained service animals access to all county facilities open to the public.

The downside to this policy is front desk county employees in all departments will have to be trained on the policy provisions covering how to interact with visitors who bring in animals.

