City recycling drop site to be closed on Sundays starting Dec. 1

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman’s recycling drop site will be closed Sundays starting Dec. 1.



The drop site, recently centralized from numerous sites throughout town, is at the Kingman Public Works Department, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. The operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

City employees will be on hand to help people correctly utilize the recycling drop-off site. Here’s a quick reminder regarding acceptable items: glass bottles, plastics 1 and 2, aluminum cans, paper and newspapers, cardboard (but no pizza boxes), and steel, aluminum and tin cans.

Questions about the changes can be directed to Sanitation Superintendent Ed Tapia at 928-692-3102.

Information provided by the City of Kingman