City recycling drop site to be closed on Sundays starting Dec. 1
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman’s recycling drop site will be closed Sundays starting Dec. 1.
The drop site, recently centralized from numerous sites throughout town, is at the Kingman Public Works Department, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. The operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
City employees will be on hand to help people correctly utilize the recycling drop-off site. Here’s a quick reminder regarding acceptable items: glass bottles, plastics 1 and 2, aluminum cans, paper and newspapers, cardboard (but no pizza boxes), and steel, aluminum and tin cans.
Questions about the changes can be directed to Sanitation Superintendent Ed Tapia at 928-692-3102.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Excessive barking could cost dog owners $250
- Non-resident decals now required for out-of-state off-road vehicles
- Kingman Riot MMA opens new gym
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: