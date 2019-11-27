OFFERS
Cut your own Christmas tree

Live and cut Christmas trees will be sold at M&D Tree Farm near Kingman. The farm has grown and sold Christmas trees since 1999. (Adobe image)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 5:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Thanksgiving traditionally opens the Christmas tree season, and if you want to get a living tree, M&D Tree Farm 20 miles east of Kingman has you covered.

The annual cut your own Christmas tree events will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cut trees cost $30 and potted trees range from $15 to $65, cash only.

Organizers said they have supplies but you are welcome to bring your own. Expect hot cocoa, marshmallow roasting, a bounce house, face painting, hay ride, local vendors and Santa. Admission and parking is free. Bring your camera, but leave your pets at home.

“By growing on my farm the trees are acclimated to elevations from 600 feet to 7,000 feet which makes them better for your transplanting them onto your property,” said Doug Englert, who doesn’t limit himself to Christmas trees, selling fruit, nut, shade and pine. “Other nurseries and tree farms grow their trees at a lower elevation which makes it tough for the tree to survive when planted in Mohave County,” he said.

The farm is at 8625 E. Sweetwater Road. Take I-40 east to exit 66 (Blake Ranch Road.) For more information visit http://mondellpines.com/.

