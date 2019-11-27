Horoscopes | Nov. 29, 2019

Birthdays: Anna Faris, 43; Don Cheadle, 55; Andrew McCarthy, 57

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on the positive. Refuse to let someone agitate you or make you feel guilty or bad about the decisions you make.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal change will turn out well if you push to become the best version of you. Don’t expect things to happen without having a little input.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at the big picture, and size down. Be reasonable and responsible, and take on only what’s doable.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stretch your mind, consider the possibilities and entertain people who have something to offer. You will excel. Stop doubting what you are capable of doing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socialize with people who are heading in a similar direction. Share ideas and discuss possibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Precision, detail and sticking to what’s doable will help you excel. Curb too much spending, indulgence or excess before it causes a problem.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t lose sight of your goals because someone pressures you to participate in something that doesn’t interest you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A break will open your mind, your emotions and possibilities you never knew existed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a deep breath, and make your move. It’s time to wheel and deal your way into the position you want to be personally or professionally.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a strategic change to the way you live or the way you earn your living. How you handle such matters will enhance your life by obtaining freedom and peace of mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Say less and do more. Don’t be caught up in someone’s drama or project. Do whatever will benefit you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ve got more options than you realize. Don’t sell yourself short or sign up for something that will not allow you to reach your full potential.