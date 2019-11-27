Kingman Municipal Airport hosts public information workshop
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is inviting the public to learn about all that’s happening at the Kingman Municipal Airport.
A public information workshop is set for 5:30–7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Airport Administration Building, 7000 Flightline Drive.
All are welcome at the open house-format event that will cover the ongoing Airport Master Plan for Kingman Municipal Airport. The master plan will plan for timely development of the airport to ensure “its continued viability from a functional, social and environmental perspective,” according to the effort’s website.
It continues by saying the plan will provide a comprehensive overview of the airport’s needs over the next 20 years, including a development plan, costs for the development and a plan of action.
For more information contact Coffman Associates at 602-993-6999 or Kingman Municipal Airport at 928-757-2134, or visit http://kingman.airportstudy.com/.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Excessive barking could cost dog owners $250
- Non-resident decals now required for out-of-state off-road vehicles
- Kingman Riot MMA opens new gym
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: