Kingman Municipal Airport hosts public information workshop

The City of Kingman is inviting the public to learn about all that’s happening at the Kingman Municipal Airport. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 27, 2019 5:32 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is inviting the public to learn about all that’s happening at the Kingman Municipal Airport.

A public information workshop is set for 5:30–7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Airport Administration Building, 7000 Flightline Drive.

All are welcome at the open house-format event that will cover the ongoing Airport Master Plan for Kingman Municipal Airport. The master plan will plan for timely development of the airport to ensure “its continued viability from a functional, social and environmental perspective,” according to the effort’s website.

It continues by saying the plan will provide a comprehensive overview of the airport’s needs over the next 20 years, including a development plan, costs for the development and a plan of action.

For more information contact Coffman Associates at 602-993-6999 or Kingman Municipal Airport at 928-757-2134, or visit http://kingman.airportstudy.com/.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

