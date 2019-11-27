Kingman Route 66 Street Drags will be back in 2020

KINGMAN – The return of the Kingman Route 66 Street Drags saw thousands of Kingmanites and out-of-towners alike line Andy Devine Avenue for a weekend filled with fast cars and friendly competition. And they’ll have the chance to line the street again.

“We had teams haul in their cars from all over Arizona, California, Utah, Montana, and even a couple as far away as Florida and Michigan,” said Brian Devincenzi, Route 66 Street Drags director, in a press release.

The event was planned for 300 entries, but even more people were interested in participating than could be accommodated for the first street drags in Kingman in eight years.

After evaluating the event’s success, organizers and the City of Kingman have some good news for those awaiting an announcement regarding the future of the street drags.

The 2nd Annual Kingman Route 66 Street Drags will take place Oct. 23-25, 2020.

Last October’s street drags yielded real benefits to Kingman’s economy, according to the release. Jordan Perry, general manager of Best Western Plus Kings Inn in Kingman, said in the release that a good turnout was expected. After compiling some travel and economic figures from the event, the City and organizers feel that was the case.



“Occupancy in Kingman hotels increased 21% for the nights of the street drags, resulting in some $80,000 in additional hotel revenue,” the press release said, noting that its hotel occupancy and revenue data were compiled by STR, Inc. “After learning about the hotel performance, Tina Moline, the City’s finance director, said ‘that’s great news, and this information doesn’t include the restauranteurs’ or retailers’ revenue increase.’”

The Rt. 66 Street Drags Corporation thanked the community, residents, sponsors, volunteers, and title sponsor NAPA/NAPA Auto Parts and local NAPA store owners Tammy and Dan Green, for their efforts in making the return of the drags a success.

For more information on next year’s street drags, visit http://www.kingmanrt66streetdrags.com/.