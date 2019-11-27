OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Route 66 Street Drags will be back in 2020

Following a successful return of the Kingman Route 66 Street Drags in October, the event already has a date set for 2020. (Miner file photo)

Following a successful return of the Kingman Route 66 Street Drags in October, the event already has a date set for 2020. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 27, 2019 5:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – The return of the Kingman Route 66 Street Drags saw thousands of Kingmanites and out-of-towners alike line Andy Devine Avenue for a weekend filled with fast cars and friendly competition. And they’ll have the chance to line the street again.

“We had teams haul in their cars from all over Arizona, California, Utah, Montana, and even a couple as far away as Florida and Michigan,” said Brian Devincenzi, Route 66 Street Drags director, in a press release.

The event was planned for 300 entries, but even more people were interested in participating than could be accommodated for the first street drags in Kingman in eight years.

After evaluating the event’s success, organizers and the City of Kingman have some good news for those awaiting an announcement regarding the future of the street drags.

The 2nd Annual Kingman Route 66 Street Drags will take place Oct. 23-25, 2020.

Last October’s street drags yielded real benefits to Kingman’s economy, according to the release. Jordan Perry, general manager of Best Western Plus Kings Inn in Kingman, said in the release that a good turnout was expected. After compiling some travel and economic figures from the event, the City and organizers feel that was the case.

“Occupancy in Kingman hotels increased 21% for the nights of the street drags, resulting in some $80,000 in additional hotel revenue,” the press release said, noting that its hotel occupancy and revenue data were compiled by STR, Inc. “After learning about the hotel performance, Tina Moline, the City’s finance director, said ‘that’s great news, and this information doesn’t include the restauranteurs’ or retailers’ revenue increase.’”

The Rt. 66 Street Drags Corporation thanked the community, residents, sponsors, volunteers, and title sponsor NAPA/NAPA Auto Parts and local NAPA store owners Tammy and Dan Green, for their efforts in making the return of the drags a success.

For more information on next year’s street drags, visit http://www.kingmanrt66streetdrags.com/.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman gears up for street drags
Route 66 Street Drags return, volunteers needed
Letter: Thanks to the residents of Kingman
Street drags up next for Kingman
Miner Editorial | Welcome back Route 66 Street Drags

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News