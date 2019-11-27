Kingman Route 66 Street Drags will be back in 2020
KINGMAN – The return of the Kingman Route 66 Street Drags saw thousands of Kingmanites and out-of-towners alike line Andy Devine Avenue for a weekend filled with fast cars and friendly competition. And they’ll have the chance to line the street again.
“We had teams haul in their cars from all over Arizona, California, Utah, Montana, and even a couple as far away as Florida and Michigan,” said Brian Devincenzi, Route 66 Street Drags director, in a press release.
The event was planned for 300 entries, but even more people were interested in participating than could be accommodated for the first street drags in Kingman in eight years.
After evaluating the event’s success, organizers and the City of Kingman have some good news for those awaiting an announcement regarding the future of the street drags.
The 2nd Annual Kingman Route 66 Street Drags will take place Oct. 23-25, 2020.
Last October’s street drags yielded real benefits to Kingman’s economy, according to the release. Jordan Perry, general manager of Best Western Plus Kings Inn in Kingman, said in the release that a good turnout was expected. After compiling some travel and economic figures from the event, the City and organizers feel that was the case.
“Occupancy in Kingman hotels increased 21% for the nights of the street drags, resulting in some $80,000 in additional hotel revenue,” the press release said, noting that its hotel occupancy and revenue data were compiled by STR, Inc. “After learning about the hotel performance, Tina Moline, the City’s finance director, said ‘that’s great news, and this information doesn’t include the restauranteurs’ or retailers’ revenue increase.’”
The Rt. 66 Street Drags Corporation thanked the community, residents, sponsors, volunteers, and title sponsor NAPA/NAPA Auto Parts and local NAPA store owners Tammy and Dan Green, for their efforts in making the return of the drags a success.
For more information on next year’s street drags, visit http://www.kingmanrt66streetdrags.com/.
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Excessive barking could cost dog owners $250
- Non-resident decals now required for out-of-state off-road vehicles
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: