KRMC to host Holiday Open House
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center invites the public to its annual Holiday Open House set for 4:30–7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
More than 25 departments will participate in the event at 3269 Stockton Hill Road.
Those departments will present displays and activities to educate the public about KRMC’s new and existing services.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand, and kids can stop by for a visit and to receive a special gift.
The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided. KRMC asks attendees to begin at the hospital’s main entrance.
For more information, contact Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
