OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Aurora “Nora” Sandoval

Aurora “Nora” Sandoval

Aurora “Nora” Sandoval

Originally Published: November 27, 2019 6:10 p.m.

Aurora “Nora” Sandoval was born Dec. 31, 1936 in El Paso, Texas to Sabino and Aurora. Aurora went home on November 16, 2019 to be with her lord, Jesus Christ. Aurora moved to Arizona in 1987 from California. Aurora loved life, family and friends. When she smiled she lit the room. Aurora is survived by her children; Debbie (Michael) Brotherton, Jeff Sandoval, Michelle Sandoval and Mark Sandoval, siblings; Rudy, Richard, Rita, Juanna, Martha. She is proceeded in death by her sisters; Maggie, Nina and Connie. She is also survived by grandchildren; Jason, Andrew, Briana (Kyle) Garner, Daniel and six great-grandchildren.

Join us in celebrating her life to be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 3958 N. Bank St. on Dec. 17, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Frances Bowers
Obituary | Yvonne Estelle Robinson
Obituary: Andrea Alvarez
Obituary | Patsy Ann Creek
Obituary: Calvin Lee Applewhite

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News