Obituary | Aurora “Nora” Sandoval

Aurora “Nora” Sandoval was born Dec. 31, 1936 in El Paso, Texas to Sabino and Aurora. Aurora went home on November 16, 2019 to be with her lord, Jesus Christ. Aurora moved to Arizona in 1987 from California. Aurora loved life, family and friends. When she smiled she lit the room. Aurora is survived by her children; Debbie (Michael) Brotherton, Jeff Sandoval, Michelle Sandoval and Mark Sandoval, siblings; Rudy, Richard, Rita, Juanna, Martha. She is proceeded in death by her sisters; Maggie, Nina and Connie. She is also survived by grandchildren; Jason, Andrew, Briana (Kyle) Garner, Daniel and six great-grandchildren.

Join us in celebrating her life to be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 3958 N. Bank St. on Dec. 17, 2019 at 10 a.m.