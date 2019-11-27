OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Basketball: Lady Vols hold off Kingman in defensive battle

Savannah Jimenez scored a game-high 14 points Tuesday in Lee Williams’ 41-29 win over Kingman. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Savannah Jimenez scored a game-high 14 points Tuesday in Lee Williams’ 41-29 win over Kingman. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 6:40 a.m.

KINGMAN – No squad expects to miss 17 free throws in the first half, but the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team overcame its struggles at the charity stripe Tuesday to defeat Kingman 41-29 at LWHS.

“A win is a win, but we have to clean up some stuff,” said Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave. “We have to reward ourselves on offense. We play such great defense – we’re all over the place and we’re diving and doing all sorts of stuff. Then we miss layups, we miss easy shots and we miss our free throws.”

The first-game jitters definitely showed as both teams missed a number of shots. But the misses that hurt Lee Williams the most were at the free-throw line as it went 10-of-27 in the first half, which allowed the Lady Bulldogs to trail by just 11 at the break.

The Lady Vols didn’t lose their composure though, making enough plays down the stretch to get a season-opening victory and take a 4-3 advantage in the all-time series.

“I’m very pleased with our defense and our hustle,” Arave said. “We pressed the whole game and we didn’t stop. They didn’t seem to be too tired. They were a little tired at the end, but it wasn’t terrible.”

Photo Gallery

Girls basketball: Kingman at Lee Williams - Nov. 26, 2019

The pressure on the defensive end helped Lee Williams on the other side of the court as it scored a number of fast-break points. Lady Vols junior Savannah Jimenez led all scorers with 14 points, while Liberty Cronk tallied 11 points and Hayle Davis chipped in seven points.

However, Arave still knows the squad has to improve before play begins in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

“We have to put the basketball in the hoop,” Arave said. “We missed a ton of easy shots. That’s going to hurt us against really, really good teams. We play Flagstaff and Coconino like that, we’re not going to be able to win if we can’t make those shots.”

Kingman also is finding its identity with just two seniors and a large group of new faces earning varsity minutes. Emilee Araya and Star Talayumpteua each notched eight points to lead the Lady Bulldogs and Hubbard knows the future is bright with a young team.

“This is supposed to be a rebuilding year for us,” Hubbard said. “I only lose Star and Emily at the end of the year. That means every other girl on the bench comes back. And if we’re playing tough games with 4A schools, I feel really good about where we’re at and the effort they give. I couldn’t be prouder as a coach. I love this team and I hope they keep fighting.”

Kingman is back in action at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Parker, while Lee Williams travels to the River Valley Shootout Friday, Dec. 6.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Basketball: Lady Vols battle to 25-21 win over Mohave
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols prepared for a new season
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols fall short against Coconino, 33-27
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols defeat Prescott for first region win
Lady Vols go respectable 2-2 at Prescott tourney

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News